Local food production decreased by 30 percent

Food production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is estimated to have decreased by just over 30-percent, as a result of the combined effect of the Covid 19 pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

That’s according to Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer Colville King, who is the Focal Point for the SVG Food Insecurity Project.

Mr. King said the project aims to increase food production, over the next 12 months.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/KING-FOOD-PROJECT.mp3

Mr. King said the project is very important, as food security impacts a wide cross-section of stakeholders.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/KING-FOOD-PROJECT-1.mp3

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture