Local Forecasters predict 14 storms and 7 hurricanes this hurricane season

Vincentians are bracing for what is expected to be an active period of weather events, as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway today.

The manager of St.Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service, Billy Jeffers said Forecasters have predicted that there would be more than 14 named Storms and seven hurricanes.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme on Monday, Mr. Jeffers appealed to Vincentians to pay close attention to weather bulletins and advisories during the hurricane season,

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/KNOW.mp3