Vincentian consumers received some good news from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camilo Gonsalves as it relates to fuel prices.

The Minister announced at a News Conference yesterday that Vincentians will soon benefit from discounts in the price of diesel.

The Minister also spoke about discounts in the price of cooking gas.

