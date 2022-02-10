Local health officials has noticed an increase in Leptospirosis – NBC SVG

Local health officials has noticed an increase in Leptospirosis
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is advising  Vincentians to maintain their vigilance for signs and symptoms of leptospirosis.

This advice has come from Chief Medical Officer (C.M.O), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who said health officials have observed an increase in cases of the disease recently.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said leptospirosis is spread by Rats and it affects the liver.

Dr. Keizer-Beache stressed that persons who might be experiencing the signs and symptoms of leptospirosis must seek medical assistance early, because it can result in death.

