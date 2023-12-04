Local Health Officials mourn the death of former Director of PAHO

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Local Health Officials mourn the death of former Director of PAHO
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Local Health Officials have expressed sadness at the passing of Dr. Carissa Etienne, former Director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache described Dr. Etienne as a distinguished medical professional who made a significant contribution to the region.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CMO-CARISSA.mp3

Dr. Keizer-Beache says Dr. Etienne exemplified the true spirit of leadership and dedication to public health.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CMO-CARISSA1-1.mp3

Dr. Carissa Etienne, a native of Dominica died on Friday December 1st at the age of 71.

See also

She also served as Regional Director for the Americas for the World Health Organization.

Photo credit: LOOP Caribbean 

 