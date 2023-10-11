Local Infrastructure upgrades in the pipelines

The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is currently working on four bundles of projects to upgrade infrastructure through funding from the Saudi Development Fund.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking this morning on the Face to Face show give a breakdown of the projects to be under taken.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/BUNDLE.mp3

The Prime Minister also said that the Government would carry out repair work on the Coast Guard Facilities, Police Stations and some Primary Health Care Facilities.

The fourth bundle is expected to focus on housing infrastructure.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/BUNDLE1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel