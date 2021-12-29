Local man arrested and charged with murder; Police also seek assistance in another ongoing investigation – NBC SVG

Forty-year-old Jomo Poyer of Murrays Village has been arrested and charged with the offence of murder.

Police say Poyer is being arrested for causing the death of Leon “Turtle” Lee, 35 years old fisherman of Murrays Village

Poyer is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.

Meanwhile, An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident that occurred along the Lowmans Leeward public road which left one man currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in a reportedly stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

According to reports, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at about 7:30 am the virtual complainant was driving along the Lowmans Leeward Public road in motor vehicle P9070, a Suzuki jeep owned by him.

While driving along the said public road, some unknown person(s) reportedly shot at the said motor vehicle injuring him in the process.

The Virtual Complainant reportedly drove to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.

Investigations are ongoing into a motor vehicle collision inb Langley Park.

Police say on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at about 7:45 PM, Officers at the Georgetown Police Station responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at Langley Park public road involving motor vehicle PH985, a white Suzuki Grand Vitara owned and driven by Veneo Da Souza of Overland and an 11 years old pedal cyclist.

The pedal cyclist suffered major injuries and is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

