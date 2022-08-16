Local Meteorological Service says drought is no longer a concern

Vincentians have been assured by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service that drought is no longer a concern locally.

This assurance has come from Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service Billy Jeffers.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Monday, Mr. Jeffers noted that drought conditions had been a major concern prior to the start of the Hurricane Season.

He said, with the global pandemic affecting the supply chain, continued drought would have posed a significant challenge for St. Vincent and Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SVG-NO-DROUGHT.mp3