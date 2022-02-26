Local number of active Covid-19 cases now at 47 – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has 47 active cases of Covid 19, after six recoveries were recorded on Thursday February 24th.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, there were no positive cases recorded from 61 PCR samples, but two new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded.

One unvaccinated person is currently hospitalized with Covid 19

8,307 cases of Covid 19 and 6,585 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

There have been 106 deaths from Covid 19. 100 of the persons who have died were unvaccinated, one person was partially vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated.