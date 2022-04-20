Local Police Officers complete a two week Criminal Investigation Course

Several topics were dealt with during a two-week Criminal Investigation Course, attended by Local Police Officers.

The course was aimed at providing Officers involved in Criminal Investigation with the knowledge required to investigate and manage offences and successfully prosecute offenders

Commissioner of Police Colin John congratulated the Officers for successfully completing the training course, which he said achieved its objectives.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CRIMINAL-COURSE.mp3

The Commissioner encouraged the Participants to use the information to become more effective Police Officers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CRIMINAL-INVESTIGATORS.mp3

Director of Training in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Lieutenant William Theobalds outlined some of the topics dealt with during the training course.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/THEOBALDS.mp3