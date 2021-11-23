Local Salvation army calls for support

Vincentians have been called upon to continue supporting the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Appeal.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army, Major Ernest Gachelin says the funds are needed to finance programs for the less fortunate.

He says they are seeking to raise 100-thousand dollars through its Christmas Kettle Appeal.

Major Gachelin says the funds raised from last year’s Christmas Kettle Appeal were used to assist people impacted by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano earlier this year.