Local Scholarship holders departed for Wales – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced the departure of the first group of Vincentian students who received scholarships to pursue studies at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on radio yesterday, the Prime Minister said the group left last week Wednesday January 19th.

Fifty-five scholarships have been awarded to Vincentian students, from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Forty of the scholarships are for face to face learning in the United Kingdom, while fifteen Post Graduate Scholarships have been given for studies online.