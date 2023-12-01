Local Tourism and Health Program launches

This country’s capacity to respond to public health threats in the Tourism Sector is being strengthened with the launch of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism and Health Program.

Several officials from the Ministries of Health and Tourism and other stakeholders attended the launching ceremony at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan stressed the importance of the program, which is being supported by the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/TOURISM-HEALTH1.mp3

Director of Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control Division at the Caribbean Public Health Agency, Dr. Lisa Indar said they are pleased to provide the necessary support.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/TOURISM-HEALTH2.mp3

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince said the level of health security in a country is closely tied to its public health infrastructure.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/TOURISM-HEALTH3.mp3