Local Tourism Industry feels impact of vaccine hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy is continuing to have a negative impact on the local Tourism industry.

The point was made by Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Glen Beache, who urged Vincentians to get vaccinated against COVID19, to help the tourism sector to get back on its feet.

Mr. Beache also appealed to persons to continue to comply with the Covid 19 health protocols.

Mr. Beache said vaccination is an important element of the thrust to return the tourism sector to some semblance of normalcy.