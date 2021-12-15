Local Tuna Fishing Industry to be enhanced – NBC SVG

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar has announced plans to enhance the Tuna Fishing Industry here, as efforts continue to transform the Agricultural Sector.

Contributing to the debate on the 2022 Budgetary Estimates in Parliament on Monday, Minister Caesar said this is among several initiatives to be undertaken in the New Year.

Minister Caesar added that funds have been allocated in the Budget for the Arrowroot Revitalization Project.