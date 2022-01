The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Government will be paying over 300-thoiusand dollars in Income support to several Vendors and Small Business Owners throughout the country.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the payments will be made under the La Soufriere Volcano Transitioning Grant Program.

Prime Minister Gonsalves added that the level of support provided by the Government has never been seen in the history of this country.