Logos Hope will be open to the public tomorrow (June 9) 

08 June 2025
A photograph by Gerald Browne showing scores of patrons visiting Logos Hope at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

By Admin. Updated 8:22 p.m., Sunday, June 8, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

The MV Logos Hope will be open to the public in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Whit Monday, June 9, the ship confirmed to One News SVG.

This update revises the ship’s previously announced schedule, which stated it would not be open on Mondays.

On Whit Monday, a public holiday, the vessel will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with ticket sales ending at 9:00 p.m.

The vessel, which hosts the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal. It opened on June 5 with a short ceremony but was closed to the public on June 7, due to scheduled port operations.

The final day for public visits during this stay will be June 15.

After departing St Vincent, the ship is scheduled to dock in St Lucia from June 17 to July 1, before continuing to other Caribbean countries.

An unconfirmed schedule indicates the vessel plans to return to St Vincent from December 3 to 22, 2025.

 

