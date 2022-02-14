Los Angeles Rams now the 2022 Super bowl champions – NBC SVG

The Los Angeles Rams claimed a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 last night at Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles.

Cincinnati Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl just two years after being the NFL’s worst team, but Los Angeles Rams’ star-studded roster produced when it mattered most, with quarterback, Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning 15-play drive.

With just 1:25 seconds left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game to give Los Angeles Rams their second NFL title.

Kupp was then named the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), adding to the Offensive Player of the Year award he won last week.

With the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams are just the second team to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved the feat last year.