Lucknow Super Giants beats Mumbai Indians

Captain, Lokesh Rahul scored his second century of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the winless Mumbai Indians, as Lucknow Super Giants recorded a 36-run victory yesterday.

Rahul finished unbeaten on 103 off 62 balls, reaching three figures with a six off Riley Meredith who took 2-40. Manish Pandey (22) was the only other batsman to pass 20 for Lucknow Super Gieants.

Kieron Pollard took 2-8 as the Super Giants made 168-6 off 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indian’s hopes for their first win of the season diminished after losing regular wickets.

Ishan Kishan who scored 8, fell in bizarre fashion as he edged onto wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s foot and into the hands of Jason Holder at slip, before Dewald Brevis (3) followed to Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indian captain, Rohit Sharma offered brief impetus with 39 from 31 balls, but he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya (3-19) before Suryakumar Yadav (7) was dismissed by Ayush Badoni to leave Mumbai Indians 67-4.

Kieran Pollard and Tilak Varma posed a late threat to Lucknow Super Giants with a 57-run partnership, Varma scoring a quick 38. Pandya then dismissed Pollard for 19 and Daniel Sams for 3 in the final over as Lucknow Super Giants eased to their third straight win to move up to fourth in the table.