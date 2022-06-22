Ludacris To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Says ‘God Is The Greatest’

Ludacris is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The hip-hop veteran turn actor will soon get his flowers as he is set to get his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. Ludacris, who has also established himself as an actor, is among the list of 2023 recipients.

Next year’s recipients were announced by radio personality Ellen K, the chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection panel, last Friday, June 17.

The 44-year-old Atlanta rapper will get his star for his on-screen efforts and is one of nine musicians on the list. They include Charlie Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, and Sheila E. Also on the illustrious list for next year is the late Paul Walker, who was a part of the Fast and Furious franchise. Martin Lawrence, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, and Garrett Morris will also be honored with their own star.

Ludacris took to Twitter to share his joy at receiving the accolade.

“Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023. “GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

The “Act A Fool” rapper has put in his dues after getting his start back in the 90s when he deejayed on Atlanta radio under the name Chris Lova Lova. He would use that experience to build the platform, which eventually helped him to break into the rap genre. His fan base grew with some impressive efforts like Back for the First Time and Chicken-n-Beer.

Ludacris would also cash in on his rap career to help him transition to on-screen. He’s played some notable characters like Anthony in Crash and, of course, his most famous role to date, Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The Illinois native has been having a good year. Just last month (May), he announced that he had received an honorary bachelor’s degree in Music Management from Georgia State University, which he celebrated by getting himself a new private jet.

Check out the list of 2023 honorees below: