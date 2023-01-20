Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocks Antigua and neighbouring islands

Black Immigrant Daily News
Magnitude 5.8 earthquakeAffected countries: Dominica, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean Netherlands, and Antigua and Barbuda41 km from Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe · 7:23 am
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-20 07:23 am (Local Time)
2023-01-20 11:23 (UTC)
LOCATION:
Latitude: 16.24N
Longitude: 62.01W
Depth: 164 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 52 km, W
Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 98 km, SSW
Roseau, Dominica, 125 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicenter
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP
NewsAmericasNow.com