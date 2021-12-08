Malaysia court upholds guilty verdict for former PM Najib’s 1MDB conviction

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Najib was appealing a 12-year prison sentence and $50 million fine imposed by Kuala Lumpur High Court last year for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering, one of five trials he is facing over corruption allegations.

The court found he had illegally received about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB, although Najib pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The appeal was closely watched amid fears that ruling party leaders facing criminal charges could secure leniency after the return of Najib’s party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), to power in August.

“This is an important decision that has a direct political implication,” opposition lawmaker Wong Chen said on Twitter. “This ruling means that Najib will not be able to stand as a candidate if there is a snap election early next year.”

