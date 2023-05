Mallorca beat Valencia 1-0 in Spanish La Liga last night to leave Valencia still deep in the relegation zone.

The goal was scored in the 64th minute by Vedat Muriki.

The win moved Mallorca to 47 points which saw them climb to 11th place. Valencia have 40 points and are 13th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

In another match, Osasuna beat Athletic Bilboa 2-0 to keep their quest for European football in their own hands.