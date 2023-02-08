Man, 54, remanded to prison after being accused of sexually violating 14-year-old neighbour

Black Immigrant Daily News

A middle-aged man has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison after being charged for sexually violating a minor, reportedly on February 4 this year.

Police arrested the 54-year-old male and charged him with one count of rape and one count of indecent assault against a 14-year-old girl.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Tuesday, February 7, in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court, where his lawyer, Lawrence Daniels, attempted to make a bail application on his behalf.

However, the prosecution objected, telling the court that the man and the alleged victim are neighbours.

Chief Magistrate Walsh opted to place the alleged offender on remand, and informed Daniels that he could make his bail application in the High Court before a judge.

Attempts by Daniels to have his client held at the St. John’s Police Station until bail is acquired were also refused.

During the proceedings, the accused reportedly held his head down as he stood in the dock. SOURCE: REAL NEWS

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com