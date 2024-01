Romano “Russian” Andrews of Peruvian Vale and Clare Valley was arrested yesterday for the September 2023 murder of Jovani Baptiste of Buccament Bay.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey made the announcement yesterday during a media conference.

Photo credit: Searchlight Newpaper