Man charged for East End burglary Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that on Saturday morning, December 17, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a restaurant on Sea View Road in East End.

That afternoon police located a man and arrested him on suspicion of Burglary after he was found to be in possession of items suspected to have been taken during the incident. The items were recovered and returned to the restaurant.

The man, age 61 of West Bay, was formally charged with Burglary and appeared in court yesterday, December 19. He was remanded pending a further appearance on January 10, 2023.