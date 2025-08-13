Man Dies on Birthday After Vehicle Overturns in Richland Park 

From left: An image provided by ANN of the deceased (left) and an image of the scene (right).

By Admin. Updated 9:27 p.m., Wednesday, 13 August 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving overturned last night (12 August) in Richland Park.

According to reports, Angus Pompey, who was celebrating his birthday, was attempting to park his vehicle when it went over an embankment.

He sustained injuries and later succumbed to them.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Further details will be provided as they become available from authoritative sources.

It is the second time in a matter of days that someone has died tragically on their birthday. On Sunday, August 10, the body of Ethanael “Junior” Montaque, a 19-year-old, was found floating at Canash Beach.

He is believed to have drowned at the beach on August 9 while celebrating his birthday.

An autopsy report on his cause of death is expected to be published by the police.

