Emancipation Cricket Festival presents Legendary Andy Roberts  Two Dead Following Suspected Murder-Suicide at Diamond  Three Vincentians Awarded UK Chevening Scholarships  BREAKING: 1 feared dead, another rushed to hospital after accident at Gorse  Man Dies on Birthday After Vehicle Overturns in Richland Park  Flow Invests Nearly $60,000 to Support Over 40 Students in Secondary and College Education 
Local News

Man Dies on Birthday After Vehicle Overturns in Richland Park 

13 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
From left: An image provided by ANN of the deceased (left) and an image of the scene (right).

By Admin. Updated 9:27 p.m., Wednesday, 13 August 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving overturned last night (12 August) in Richland Park.

According to reports, Angus Pompey, who was celebrating his birthday, was attempting to park his vehicle when it went over an embankment.

He sustained injuries and later succumbed to them.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Further details will be provided as they become available from authoritative sources.

It is the second time in a matter of days that someone has died tragically on their birthday. On Sunday, August 10, the body of Ethanael “Junior” Montaque, a 19-year-old, was found floating at Canash Beach.

He is believed to have drowned at the beach on August 9 while celebrating his birthday.

An autopsy report on his cause of death is expected to be published by the police.

END

 

Support us

Related News

03 August 2025

Bequia Fast Ferry announces special schedule for ECF finals tonight (Aug 3) 

05 August 2025

SVG Tourism Sector to Train 2,000 New Industry Workers Ahead of Major Hotel Openings 

12 August 2025

Dividend Payments Being Distributed to All Shareholders 

05 August 2025

Cuban experts arrive to conduct Train-the-Trainer programme in hospitality 