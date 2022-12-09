Man said to be main player in cable stealing ring held by cops Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Man said to be main player in cable stealing ring held by cops Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man said to be main player in cable stealing ring held by cops

JBDC opens essential oil incubator

Australia torment West Indies again

How to protect yourself in immigration matters

8 held with drugs on Cruise Ship fined over $9m for possession

JCF targets 30 US-based individuals influencing crime in Ja – Commish

Exciting Suga Lifestyle Christmas Connection trade show this Saturday

Adebayo has 31, Butler’s late surge leads Heat past Clippers

High school groundsman killed at home in St Thomas

Mayor announces measures to ease traffic congestion in Falmouth

Friday Dec 09

26?C
Jamaica News

Items valued at over $3m confiscated in St Andrew operation

Loop News

14 minutes ago

Man arrested in cable stealing ring

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police say they have arrested a man who they believe is a key player in a multimillion-dollar underground ring to steal fiber optic cables from telecommunications companies across the island.

The suspect was arrested after police seized more than 200 feet of the cable valued at over $3 million in Hillcrest Avenue in St Andrew.

Reports are that a team of officers from the Matilda’s Corner police station were carrying out an operation in the area when they saw the driver of a truck acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was carried out and the underground cables were found. The driver has since been arrested and is to be charged the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man said to be main player in cable stealing ring held by cops

Business

JBDC opens essential oil incubator

Sport

Australia torment West Indies again

More From

Business

Jamaican voted world’s best innovative coconut farmer

St Mary-based coconut farmer Michael Swaby was named the World’s Best Innovative Farmer among entries from 21 coconut-producing countries at a recent conference in Malaysia.

There was also more

Sport

WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Ameri

See also

Entertainment

Aidonia’s son took his final breath in parents’ arms

‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the

Jamaica News

‘Stolen phones won’t work anymore,’ Digicel warns thieves

Digicel has announced that it is collaborating on an industry solution to block stolen phones from accessing all local mobile networks.

The company said the move represents a significant step in an

Lifestyle

Monique Munroe’s Sandals success story

She is a woman of faith, a fighter and a giver at the very core. Her testimonies and stories are as profound as they are many and they have served to inspire those with whom she comes in contact.

M

Jamaica News

High school groundsman killed at home in St Thomas

The St Thomas police are probing Thursday’s murder of a groundsman who was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) at his home in Seaforth, St Thomas.

The deceased is 41-year-old Leon Whyte, who wa

NewsAmericasNow.com