Man who chopped relative, later shot during confrontation with cops Loop Jamaica

A joint police/ military effort led to the apprehension of 26-year-old Jason Hamilton of Chapelton in Clarendon following an incident at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that at about 3:00 pm, the police were summoned after Hamilton allegedly used a machete to chop a relative.

On arrival of the police Hamilton was found armed with a hammer and other cutting implements; a confrontation ensued between him and lawmen, during which Hamilton was shot and injured.

He was transported to the hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

On Friday, January 06, 2023, Hamilton was charged with two counts of assault at Common Law.

His court date is being finalized.