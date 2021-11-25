Man who fired shots near Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia is in custody

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Police instructed people to shelter in place, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their business or home, according to the RCMP, after reports at 12:26 PT of an active shooter driving a Ford pickup.

Police saw the vehicle again just after 1 p.m.

“A brief pursuit was initiated, during which a police vehicle was rammed,” police said. “The suspect was then arrested without incident.”

Officers and specialized units were deployed in response. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the RCMP.

