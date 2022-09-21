Manager of SVG Met Office says SVG to feel the effects of approaching strong tropical wave

Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service Billy Jeffers, said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is likely to be impacted by rainfall, high winds and rough seas, as a result of the approaching strong Tropical Wave.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Mr. Jeffers however noted that areas south of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will likely feel the full intensity of the weather system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/JEFFERS-WEATHER.mp3

Mr. Jeffers also appealed to residents in areas close to rivers, to exercise caution when traveling in these areas.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/JEFFERS-WEATHER-1.mp3

Mr. Jeffers said residents in areas that have already been impacted by heavy rains, should remain alert.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/JEFFERS-WEATHER-2.mp3