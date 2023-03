Manchester beats Fulham 3-1

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat nine-man, Fulham and reach the English FA Cup semi-finals with a controversial 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Fulham looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 final, when their world collapsed around a handball incident 15 minutes from time.

Jadon Sancho seemed to be shooting an equaliser into an empty net, only for Willian to charge across and clear.

Referee, Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, with Willian protesting, and Manager, Marco Silva furious.

Silva was red carded before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well.

Then Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had put Fulham in front, pushed the referee’s arm as he angrily remonstrated and became the third Fulham player to be sent off.

Once order was restored, Bruno Fernandes tucked home the penalty.

In the space of two minutes, Fulham had lost two men, their manager and the lead.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer turned home Luke Shaw’s cross to make it 2-1 to Manchester United, before Fernandes added an injury-time third goal to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.

Manchester United will now play Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley.