Manchester City defeats Bristol City

Phil Foden’s double sent Manchester City past Championship team Bristol City into the English FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win yesterday.

England attacking midfielder, Foden lost his place in his side’s starting line-up after some disappointing performances following the FIFA World Cup.

But he has now scored three goals in four days, having netted against Bournemouth last Saturday.

The 22-year-old slammed in an early opener at the back post from Riyad Mahrez’s pass across the six-yard box.

He netted his second goal from Julian Alvarez’s pass, with a first-time effort deflecting past Max O’Leary.

Kevin de Bruyne added a wonderful third goal from 25 yards into the bottom corner late on for Manchester City.