Manchester City defeats Everton

Defending English Premier League Champions, Manchester City had to come from behind to beat Everton 3-1 as the champions kept pace with League leaders, Liverpool.

Manchester City are aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth consecutive season and had looked like falling eight points behind Liverpool, but recovered with three second-half goals to lift themselves to fourth in the table.

In blustery conditions, Everton weathered an early storm from Manchester City as Jordan Pickford made crucial saves to twice thwart Julian Alvarez, as well as keeping out Jack Grealish’s poked effort at full stretch.

Everton took the lead with their first meaningful attack of the game when Jack Harrison scored from close range, and he could have had a second against his former club but was denied by Ederson’s stunning save.

But Manchester City responded like champions after the break through Phil Foden, who picked the ball up outside the area and smashed in a low finish past the reach of Pickford.

Manchester City turned it around on 64 minutes courtesy of Julian Alvarez’s penalty after Amadou Onana handled in the box, and Bernardo Silva curled into an open net after Pickford’s miscued clearance, to leave Everton hovering just one point above the relegation zone.