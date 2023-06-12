Manchester City defeats Inter Milan 1-0

England’s Manchester City’s long quest to win the Champions League finally ended in triumph last Saturday when they beat Inter Milan of Italy 1-0 in the Champions League Final in Istanbul.

After winning the English Premier League and FA Cup, Manchester City emulated Manchester United’s triple trophy haul in 1999 as they became only the second English club to achieve the feat after Rodri’s crisp 68th -minute settled the final.

Manchester City were never at their best against a brilliantly organised Inter Milan and had to cope with the loss of Kevin de Bruyne to injury in the first half.

But the mass of City fans inside Ataturk Stadium did not care about that as they joyously celebrated the greatest night and season in the club’s history.

For Manager, Pep Guardiola, it seals his status as one of the managerial greats as he added a third Champions League to the two he won with Spanish Club Barcelona, the last being in 2011.

Saturday’s final was never the walkover many predicted and Manchester City had to survive a few scares when Federico Dimarco’s header bounced off the bar and Ederson made a stunning late save to deny Romelu Lukaku, but ultimately it was all about the victory.

Now, Guardiola and his players can take their place in history.