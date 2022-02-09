Manchester United and Burnley draw 1-1 – NBC SVG

Manchester United tumbled out of the English Premier League’s top four as Jay Rodriguez’s first goal in 50 league matches earned bottom club, Burnley a precious point from a 1-1 draw in Burnley yesterday.

For the second consecutive match, Manchester United dominated play and had most of the chances, with Paul Pogba putting them ahead with his first goal of the season.

But just as against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, Manchester United were made to pay for squandering chances to score.

They had two first-half goals disallowed, while Nick Pope made excellent saves to deny Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane .

In contrast, Burnley made the most of their brief spell in the ascendency at the start of the second half, as Jay Rodriguez ran onto Wout Weghorst’s through-pass to score his 100th career league goal.

It means Manchester United drop to fifth, with the three teams below them all capable of catching them if they win their games in hand.

Burnley are four points from safety, but are three unbeaten, even if their run without a win now extends to 10 matches.

Newcastle United beat Everton 3-1 and West Ham United defeated Watford 1-0 in yesterday’s other matches of the English Premier League.