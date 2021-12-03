Manchester United beat Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal before converting a penalty at Manchester yesterday when Manchester United came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-2 in a memorable English Premier League match which featured two crucial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions. Ronaldo has now scored 801 goals in 1,097 matches.

Ronaldo scored his 800th goal in the 52nd minute, then converted a penalty in the 70th minute to become the first player in history to score 800 top-level career goals. Bruno Fernandes scored Manchester United’s third goal in the 44th minute. Smith Rowe in the 13th minute and Odegaard in the 54th minute were the goal scorers for Arsenal.

It was a typical Ronaldo response to recent suggestions that his style of play might not suit the pressing approach favoured by incoming interim manager, German, Ralf Rangnick, who was at Old Trafford for the first time since his appointment.

Ronaldo’s two goals yesterday took him to 130 goals across two spells for Manchester United. They added to 5 for Sporting Lisbon, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and 115 for Portugal.

He is the all-time top scorer in men’s international football, in the Champions League, and for Real Madrid.

The Premier League’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer said on Amazon Prime Video: “You just have to sit there and say ‘wow’ and applaud the guy.”

In yesterday’s other English Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspur beat Brentford 2-0 at Tottenham.