Manchester United beats Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo headed the winner nine minutes from time as Manchester United came back from two goals down to record a memorable Champions League 3-2 triumph against Atalanta in Group F at Old Trafford, Manchester, England yesterday.

Manchester United were booed off at half time after they fell behind to goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.

But the jeers turned to cheers as Manchester United, roared on by an increasingly frenzied crowd, rallied to complete one of their great European Champion League victories.

Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit with an excellent finish eight minutes into the second half, after which skipper, Harry Maguire drove home when he was left free at the far post to receive Edinson Cavani’s flick.

It was Ronaldo who won eventual won the game for Manchester United with one of his trademark headers as he rose to meet Luke Shaw’s cross and headed into the bottom corner to send United to the top of Group F.