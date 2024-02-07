Marion House 2024 Youth Assistance Program commences February 13th

The Marion House 2024 Youth Assistance Program is scheduled to begin on February 13th.

Volunteer Director at Marion House, Jeannie Ollivierre, told NBC that the program is a six component full time, one year initiative that caters to the needs of the vulnerable, marginalized and at risk youth within society, whose parents live below poverty line.

She said that persons wishing to apply for the program must be between ages 15-25.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/YAP.mp3

Ollivierre said persons who wish to apply for the Kingstown Training Center must be from Fitz Hughes and Peruvian Vale, while applicants for the Georgetown Training Center from Biabou to Fancy.

Applicants from Kingstown will go to the Marion House while applicants from Georgetown Center will go to the Anglican Church building in Georgetown.