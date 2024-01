There will be a global launch of Vincy Mas this year.

Minister of Culture Carlos James said that marketing and promotion for Vincy Mas is now solely under the mandate of the SVG Tourism Authority.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/GLOBAL-VINCY-MAS.mp3

Minister James also said that there will be new additions to the Carnival Development Corporation Board.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/GLOBAL-VINCY-MAS1.mp3