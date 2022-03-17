Masicka Excite Fans With New Song Teaser “Safety Matches”

Top Striker Masicka has taken his fire bending techniques to a new level as he brands himself as the universal way to start a fire, which is a box of matches.

The deejay seems to get it correct from the jump as he unveiled the impactful yet straightforward cover art. The design showcased a popular matches box design with the name Masicka replacing the company’s brand. Masicka didn’t leave his fans lacking since he provided a scorcher of a preview from his box of tricks. The deejay dropped lyrics over the Dunwell dancehall production.

“Man a fire like one pack a matches, Everywhere me tun one bagga a crotches,” the churns out.

While Masicka has not yet provided a title for the song, some fans have already given the track their own title based on the cover art. The song is the deejay’s second release for 2022, which was preceded by “Missing You.”

Masicka ended 2021 on a strong note when he released his long-awaited debut album 438. The album was met with mostly positive reviews by fans and collaborators alike who continue to hail the entertainer has one to watch.

A month ago, Masicka took home more accolades when the album was listed as 2021 Album of the Year at IRIE FM Music Awards 2022. Tracks such as “King,” “Pain,” featuring Popcaan, “Moments” with Stefflondon, “Vanish,” featuring Dexta Daps, “Update,” and “Suicide Note” are still getting heavy rotations on radio and streaming platforms.

The deejay’s latest tease has not yet hit streaming platforms since Masicka only offered a bite-size piece for his fans to check out. As customary, the full track should be released sometime soon, presumably this coming Friday (March 18.) The deejay has a lot more cooking for 2021, as he headlines POWAFEST, one of the UK’s prominent Reggae and Dancehall events.