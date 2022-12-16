Massive fire at hardware on Hagley Park Road Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News
Massive fire at hardware on Hagley Park Road
JUST IN: Gunmen on bike kill motorist in New Kingston
Hennessy adds premium touch at Burna Boy in Jamaica concert
‘Miss Lee’ gone missing in Spanish Town
In The Spirit of Christmas: Children feted, tree-lighting returns
Longstanding feud leads to 17-y-o being charged with teen’s murder
Hospitals are not day-care facilities, says Tufton
JPS contractor on stockpiling ammo charge after domestic dispute call
Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup
FGB’s Fraser-Pryce presents a $100k holiday surprise
Friday Dec 16
47 minutes ago
Whatsapp Video 2022-12-16 At 9.56.36 Pm
Firefighters are now battling a massive fire at New Budget Supplies Hardware on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew.
Several units are now on location.
Loop News will have more on this developing story.
Usain Bolt to receive BBC Lifetime Achievement award
Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday, December 21 at MediaCityUK in Salford.
Bolt, th
Single mother gifted with new home in The Spirit of Christmas
After experiencing what she described as a difficult year in 2022, during which she battled stag two cervical cancer while living in less than ideal conditions, Sidonie Eldemire has received the gift
Gunmen strike: 4 shot, one fatally in Hopeful Village, Kingston
Six-year-old among injured victims
Existing Jamaican banknotes could start disappearing by 2025
If you want to keep a piece of history, you should consider putting away the existing Jamaican banknotes, as they’ll likely be completely removed from circulation by 2025.
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)
Rap super couple Cardi B, Offset in Ja for work and play!
The Cephus’ are having a grand time in and around Jamaica, and while videos of Cardi B and Offset have been circulating around the interwebs; Offset is on The Rock for work.
His wife Cardi B has po
Longstanding feud leads to 17-y-o being charged with teen’s murder
A 17-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday with the murder of 16-year-old St Mary boy, Rushawn Scott, following what the police described as a longstanding feud.
Scott, a resident of Cox Street in
NewsAmericasNow.com