Max Verstappen claims fifth-straight victory at Italian Grand Prix

(CNN)Max Verstappen tightened his grip on the Formula One drivers’ championship with victory ahead of Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix.

It was Verstappen’s fifth-straight victory and his first at the Italian Grand Prix — much to the displeasure of the Ferrari fans who packed out Monza and were hoping for a Leclerc win.

The Dutchman now leads the driver standings by 116 points and could mathematically wrap up the title at the next race in Singapore.

Boos rang out around Monza as Sunday’s race finished behind a safety car after Daniel Ricciardo had stopped on the track with five laps remaining.

It meant Leclerc, who trailed Verstappen having taken an extra pit stop, was unable to mount a challenge on his rival in the closing stages.

