Mayor’s statement outrageous, egregious & warrant legal interventions – Min Benn

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn has condemned in the strongest possible terms, the actions and the words of the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, in preventing the police from conducting their lawful duties in respect of the removals of vending huts, carts, caravans and stalls illegally placed and impeding along the main access road into the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A release issued by the Ministry stated, “Last night’s antics and public expressions of the Mayor in this incident, were totally uncalled for and could have been resolved in a more dignified manner. The Mayor, however, has completely disregarded his Oath of Office and has forgotten that the call to service is one that collectively and individually requires upholding the oath of office, and more importantly, understanding the development shift and the development priorities. First, to the municipalities and town councils and importantly also, to the macro development agenda of the Government.”

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn