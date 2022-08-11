MCMH expected to transform into a Maternal Child and Health Care Centre of Excellence

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is expected to be transformed into a Maternal Child and Health Care Centre of Excellence, once the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale is opened.

That’s according to Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St Clair Prince, who was speaking during a News Conference hosted yesterday by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

The Media Briefing was held to provide an update on funding for the Acute Referral Hospital. Minister Prince outlined plans for the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, after the Acute Referral Hospital is opened.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PRINCE-MCMH.mp3

Minister Prince said the Acute Referral Hospital would allow the Government to be better able to respond to public health emergencies and building resilience.

He said health services would be expanded, while there would be the introduction of new services, such as Cardiology, Neurology, including enhanced acute stroke care, Thyroid Services, care for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, enhanced Opthalmology, as well as major invasive surgeries.

The total cost of the project, including equipping the facility, will amount to 98-million U.C. dollars.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights says the coming on stream of the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale will mark a significant change in health governance in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the point during the Media Briefing hosted by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves yesterday

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/HEALTH-GOVERNANCE.mp3