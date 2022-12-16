Measures to be taken to improve Yatch security

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that measures will be taken to improve security for yacht visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question in Parliament from the Opposition Leader about the recent spate of yacht break-ins at Admirality Bay, resulting in bad publicity for the country.

Dr. Gonsalves said this issue requires the involvement of the Vincentian community.

