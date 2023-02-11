Mechanic dies in motorcycle accident

by Charles Gladden

SPANISH LOOKOUT, Cayo District, Thurs. Feb. 9, 2023

Shortly before midday on Wednesday, February 8, the collision of a motorbike and a pickup truck on the Spanish Lookout Road in western Belize claimed the life of Jacob Giesbrecht, 37, a mechanic of Unitedville, Cayo District.

Initial reports have indicated that Giesbrecht was riding a blue motorcycle near the headquarters of BNE (Belize Natural Energy) after having gone to pick up lunch and was returning to his place of employment at Excel Construction Ltd. to repair a machine when he rammed head-on into a white pickup truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung off his motorbike onto the side of the road, where he died on impact.

Giesbrecht was employed at Excel Construction for three years before his untimely death and was described by his co-workers as an excellent worker with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.

He recently celebrated his 37th birthday last week and will be laid to rest in Spanish Lookout.

Police have not yet released any more details of the incident.