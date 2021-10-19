Medical clearance must be sought to leave quarantine

Advertisements

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rodger Duncan said that medical clearance must be sought before anyone can be cleared from quarantine due to a Covid19 infection.

On October 10 2021 Chief Medical Officer Dr.Simone Keizer-Beache said that a new strategy by the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, will see people in home isolation being released without a PCR test if they are asymptomatic for the last 3 days of the isolation period.

Advertisements

However at a virtual press conference today hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan said a medical examination must be done to determine such a release.

Duncan further stated that an employer will not allow an employee who was in home isolation to return to work without proper documentation.

Advertisements

The new isolation strategy is in keeping with recommendations from PAHO and the WHO.