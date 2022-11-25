Medical Officer of Health appeals to persons suffering from respiratory illness to seek immediate help

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people across the country who might be suffering from respiratory illnesses to seek immediate medical attention.

This appeal has come from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Duncan said people with respiratory illnesses should not attend work or school but instead they should isolate themselves so they do not spread the sickness.

He said people with respiratory illnesses should also seek immediate medical care to get treatment and ensure that their situation is not life threatening.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/RESPIRATORY-ILLNESSES.mp3