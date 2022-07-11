Meek Mill Says Roc Nation Split Was Mutual, Focus Now On Dreamchasers Label

Meek Mill says his split with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation was mutual as he channels his focus on his own label, Dreamchasers.

Meek Mill confirmed on Monday that he is no longer a part of Roc Nation Management, but he clarified that there is no bad blood with the label as they are currently engaged in other forms of business and shared that he and Jay-Z also have business dealings.

On Monday, news broke that the rapper was no longer being managed by Roc Nation and that he was also removed from the artist roster online.

Meek Mill took to Twitter to clear things up as he shared that he didn’t like how the news about the split was being reported. According to the rapper, he was now managing himself independently.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow,” he began.

He added that there was no bad blood leading to the split and added that he and Roc Nation and Jay-Z were still in business.

“We came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga,” the rapper said.

In a second tweet, he also shared gratitude for Jay-Z, with whom he has a great relationship, and added that his split from Roc Nation should not be compared to his problems with Atlantic Records.

“And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good,” he said.

The news broke on Monday (July 11) that the rapper left Roc Nation Management, owned by Jay-Z, after a decade of being under its umbrella, which includes artists like Alicia Keys, Big Sean, Jay-Z, and others.

Meek joined Roc Nation in 2012 and was assigned to Rich Kleiman as his manager.

There was also a deal with his own label, Dreamchasers, and Roc Nation in 2019. In the meantime, Meek is also heavily involved with Jay-Z in prison reform and other advocacy activities to protect hip-hop music.